UK leader Keir Starmer is marking 100 days in office. It has been a rocky ride

The government's focus is now on Oct. 30, when Treasury chief Rachel Reeves will set out her first budget. The government is banking on a mix of public and private investment to spur economic growth, but needs to come up with billions for the task. Reeves has ruled out increasing income tax, sales tax or corporation tax, but also says there will be no ''return to austerity'' — a hard circle to square. She is thought to be considering hiking levies on wealth such as capital gains or inheritance tax.