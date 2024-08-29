It’s a little early to be handicapping the Twins’ potential postseason matchups, especially while they back-pedal their way down the wild-card standings. But whoever they might draw, the Twins can be thankful for one thing.
Twins get swept by Braves, continuing futility against National League teams
Despite a stellar start from David Festa, a bullpen collapse in Minnesota’s 5-1 loss made the Braves the eighth consecutive NL team to win a series from the Twins.
It won’t be a National League team.
Caleb Thielbar and Jorge Alcala turned in the latest ugly inning by the bullpen for the Twins, with the help of some non-playoff-level defense, and the Braves completed their second consecutive sweep of the Twins with a 5-1 victory at Target Field.
The Twins fell to 3½ games behind Cleveland in the AL Central with the loss, their eighth in the past 10 games.
After a day off for the Twins, Toronto visits over the weekend, giving the Twins a safe return to the confines of American League play. The novelty of playing every National League team each year wears off quickly when those longtime strangers hammer the Twins as they’ve done this year. The Braves are the eighth consecutive NL team to win a series from the Twins. Minnesota is 6-17 in July and August against the Giants, Brewers, Phillies, Mets, Cubs, Padres, Cardinals and Braves, going 2-7 against the latter three in the past 10 days alone.
Worst of all for the Twins, they wasted another winnable, even stellar, start, this time by David Festa. The rookie righthander served up a first-inning home run by Jorge Soler into the Braves’ bullpen, but then retired 15 of the next 17 hitters he faced.
For that, he was charged with the loss.
That’s because Festa’s final hitter, Marcell Ozuna, drew a walk to lead off the seventh inning, and that’s when the trouble started. Caleb Thielbar relieved Festa and gave up an RBI double off the wall in right-center to Matt Olson, then a single to Ramón Laureano that scored Olson.
After a strikeout, Jorge Alcala took over and gave up an infield single, then threw out Laureano at the plate on a dribbler up the third-base line. But Atlanta’s ninth hitter, third baseman Luke Williams, hit a fly ball to the warning track in left that Manuel Margot allowed to bounce off his glove for a two-run double.
The Twins? Their biggest problem was one the team — if not these current players — had faced many times before.
Chris Sale hadn’t pitched at Target Field since 2018. But he sure didn’t look much different to the Twins.
The lanky 35-year-old, who regularly visited Minneapolis as the longtime ace of the White Sox rotation, retired the first nine Twins he faced on Wednesday, then pitched out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the fourth.
Sale, who has struck out 91 Twins in Target Field over his career, second only to Justin Verlander’s 94 among visiting pitchers, did finally give up a run in the sixth inning, but it took a leadoff double and three singles for the Twins to cash in.
Margot drove a ball to the wall in right-center to get the Twins’ meager rally started. When Ryan Jeffers followed with a sharply hit single to right, Margot appeared to slow down as he approached third base, but suddenly sped up when he saw third base coach Tommy Watkins waving him on.
It was an unfortunate decision for the Twins and Margot, who was easily tagged out at the plate.
Jose Miranda singled Jeffers to second base and with two outs, Willi Castro hit a ground ball up the middle. Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia dove for the ball and got his glove on it, but it bounced past him and into center field, allowing Jeffers to score the game-tying run.
