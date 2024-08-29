Twins get swept by Braves, continuing futility against National League teams

After a day off for the Twins, Toronto visits over the weekend, giving the Twins a safe return to the confines of American League play. The novelty of playing every National League team each year wears off quickly when those longtime strangers hammer the Twins as they’ve done this year. The Braves are the eighth consecutive NL team to win a series from the Twins. Minnesota is 6-17 in July and August against the Giants, Brewers, Phillies, Mets, Cubs, Padres, Cardinals and Braves, going 2-7 against the latter three in the past 10 days alone.