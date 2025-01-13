A Blaine woman has been spared prison and and ordered to spend a few days in jail for sexually assaulting two teenage hockey players in a Roseville hotel room last winter.
Twin Cities mom spared prison for sexually assaulting 2 teen hockey players in hotel room
The woman was at the hotel with her husband and two children for a “staycation,” according to the charges.
Allison Schardin, 39, was sentenced in Ramsey County District Court last week after pleading guilty to third-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with the sexual encounters with the 15-year-old boys from Colorado at the hotel in the 2500 block of N. Cleveland Avenue.
Judge Joy Bartscher gave Schardin credit for the five days she spent in jail after her arrest and ordered her to serve two more weekends in jail and perform 200 hours community service. She also must receive mental health treatment, have no unsupervised contact with juvenile boys and be registered for 10 years as a predatory offender.
Ahead of sentencing, the prosecution wrote to the court that “the defendant’s behavior was not a momentary lapse in judgment. It was clearly planned. Why else would an adult exchange contact information with juveniles that she just met in a hotel and then later go to their room? ... The court should also treat the defendant’s behavior as being no less serious than if the defendant were a man and the victims were girls. If the genders were reversed, there are few who would believe that leniency is appropriate.”
The filing detailed some of the impact that her victims endured from being sexually assaulted.
“They have lost friends, and they have had to endure whispers and harmful comments from others, as if they were the perpetrators,” the prosecutors wrote. “ Both victims were initially suspended from their hockey team, though they were later reinstated after they explained what happened. That victory was short-lived, however, as team officials then decided to cancel the rest of the season.”
While in a hotel hot tub with the teens on Jan. 14, 2024, Schardin told them she was having marital problems. After the boys went to their rooms, Schardin sent a Snapchat message to one of the boys saying she got into an argument with her husband and wanted to stay in one of their rooms.
After arriving, Schardin started talking about “sex and stuff,” got in bed with two of the three boys there and asked them how sexually active they were. She then sexually assaulted two of the teens and asked them to perform sexual acts on her. One of their teammates was in the room watching.
Schardin told investigators after her arrest that her husband and two children were at the hotel for a staycation and spoke casually with the boys at the pool.
She admitted having sexual contact with two of the boys and asking them for a condom, but she “claimed she wasn’t going to go through with ‘it.’ ”
