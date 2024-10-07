A Blaine woman has admitted that she sexually assaulted two out of town teenage hockey players in a Roseville hotel room last winter.
Woman admits sexually assaulting 2 teen hockey players in Roseville hotel room
The 15-year-old boys were visiting from Colorado for a tournament.
Allison Schardin, 39, agreed last week in Ramsey County District Court to plead guilty to third-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with the sexual encounters with the 15-year-old boys from Colorado at the hotel in the 2500 block of N. Cleveland Avenue.
In exchange for her guilty plea, prosecutors said they would dismiss a four-degree criminal sexual conduct count. In the meantime, Schardin remains free on bond ahead of sentencing, which is scheduled for Jan. 10.
According to the charges:
While in a hotel hot tub with the teens on Jan. 14, Schardin told them she was having marital problems. After the boys went to their rooms, Schardin sent a Snapchat message to one of the boys saying she got into an argument with her husband and wanted to stay in one of their rooms.
After she arrived, Schardin started talking about “sex and stuff,” got in bed with two of the boys and asked them how sexually active they were. She then sexually assaulted two of the teens and asked them to perform sexual acts on her. One of their teammates was in the room watching.
Schardin told investigators after her arrest that her husband and two children were at the hotel for a staycation and spoke casually with the boys at the pool.
She admitted having sexual contact with two of the boys and asking them for a condom, but she “claimed she wasn’t going to go through with ‘it.’”
