“Tiger King” will be remembered as the show that helped us to get through the pandemic. It was perfect water-cooler TV for a time when we couldn’t gather around the water cooler.
TV review: ‘Chimp Crazy’ may be even more bananas than ‘Tiger King’
The HBO docuseries spotlights pet owners who go overboard to show their love.
“King” director Eric Goode’s latest docuseries might not generate the same buzz, but it’s just as weird and watchable.
The main protagonist in “Chimp Crazy,” premiering at 9 p.m. Sunday on HBO, is Tonia Haddix, a Missouri woman who’s an irresistible mix of Dolly Parton, Tammy Faye Messner and Tan Mom. She’s so sweet and vulnerable that it takes a while to realize her affection for a chimpanzee named Tonka is deeply disturbing.
In the four-part series, she’s just one of several “chimp moms” who have an unhealthy relationship with their pets, putting the lives of their loved ones — and themselves — at risk.
Because “King” made Goode a bad guy to many exotic-pet owners, Goode has to hire a proxy director to get access to some key figures. That’s just one of the bizarre twists in a tale that also includes clowns, psychics, kidnappers and Tony winner Alan Cumming.
But it’s Haddix that will stick with you long after the series concludes. You won’t share her obsession with a primate, but you’ll probably relate to her quest for unconditional love.
