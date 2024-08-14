TV review: ‘Chimp Crazy’ may be even more bananas than ‘Tiger King’

As part of its 40th anniversary, Lifetime has teamed up with the acclaimed author for a series of movies about Black women. McMillan is only an executive producer on this latest offering, in which a fancy chef (Garcelle Beauvais) falls for her much younger driver (Vaughn W. Hebron), but the story shares a lot of themes prevalent in her novels. The chemistry between the two leads is strong enough to overlook a script that might have been scribbled out during an Uber ride. 7 p.m. Saturday, Lifetime