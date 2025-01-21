Trump has no magic wand that will lower inflation

That is precisely the same reason why there is no chance that President Donald Trump will be able to deliver on his campaign promises either to lower the price of groceries in the U.S. starting as soon as he takes office or to cut the price of gasoline by half during his first year as president. The price of oil and, hence, of gas is determined in a global market. Even if the U.S. were to increase its production hoping to reduce prices, other producers, like Saudi Arabia, would almost surely reduce their output to keep prices from falling.