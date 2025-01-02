Morris: Tragedy struck at the dawn of a new year

“From day one, my commitment to the people of this state has been that we will not look the other way. We will not allow heinous acts of crime such as the one this morning to dampen the Louisiana spirit and ruin our way of life. This Administration will not tolerate one of the jewel cities of the State to remain with these conditions. This state of emergency is a necessity in order to ensure that every single person, place, and street across the city of New Orleans is the most safe and secure in the world.”