Man stabbed to death in Columbia Heights

A man died after being stabbed in Columbia Heights on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.
Responders from several agencies were dispatched just before 4 p.m. to the 3800 block of Edgemoor Place NE. after receiving reports of a distressed individual requesting an ambulance.
There, authorities with the Columbia Heights and Blaine police departments, Anoka County Sheriff’s Office and Allina EMS found a man with a stab wound. They attempted to revive him before declaring him dead at the scene, according to a release from the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
Police arrested a woman possibly connected to the incident and booked her in the Anoka County jail pending formal charges.
The Columbia Heights Police Department, Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office and Anoka County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident.