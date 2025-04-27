Twin Cities Suburbs

Man stabbed to death in Columbia Heights

A female suspect was arrested and booked into the Anoka County jail pending formal charges.

By Eva Herscowitz

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 27, 2025 at 8:48PM

A man died after being stabbed in Columbia Heights on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

Responders from several agencies were dispatched just before 4 p.m. to the 3800 block of Edgemoor Place NE. after receiving reports of a distressed individual requesting an ambulance.

There, authorities with the Columbia Heights and Blaine police departments, Anoka County Sheriff’s Office and Allina EMS found a man with a stab wound. They attempted to revive him before declaring him dead at the scene, according to a release from the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

Police arrested a woman possibly connected to the incident and booked her in the Anoka County jail pending formal charges.

The Columbia Heights Police Department, Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office and Anoka County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident.

about the writer

about the writer

Eva Herscowitz

Reporter

Eva Herscowitz covers Dakota and Scott counties for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Twin Cities Suburbs

See More

Twin Cities Suburbs

Man stabbed to death in Columbia Heights

A female suspect was arrested and booked into the Anoka County jail pending formal charges.

News & Politics

Homeschooling is on the rise in Minnesota: See the numbers in your district

card image

Twin Cities Suburbs

In need of new underwear donations, HCMC launches ‘Undy 500′ clothing drive

card image