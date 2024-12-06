We don’t have enough workers, only 51 for every 100 open jobs, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. If the new Trump administration carries out mass deportations as intended, that likely will stretch our workforce even more. Whether or not you agree with this policy, we need to be ready for it. Young people often take their first job because the openings are easily noticed; they see a help wanted sign or they follow a friend or family member into a field. Maybe we need to make jobs in critical industries more noticeable and training more readily available.