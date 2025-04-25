Brooks: Young Minnesotans, register to vote like your future depends on it

If you want to feel good about America, spend time with the people who will be running this place before long.
High School Voter Registration Week kicks off in Minneapolis on Monday, April 28. Minnesota now allows 16- and 17-year-olds to preregister to vote, so for the next week, teens will be out in the halls of their high schools, getting each other ready to vote like their future depends on it.
Their future. Our bragging rights.
Minnesota, long the state with the nation’s highest voter turnout, lost that title to Wisconsin in 2024. The final tally came in earlier this month: 76.35% of Minnesota’s voting-eligible population cast ballots, only to be edged out by 76.64% of Wisconsin.
But Minnesota’s youngest voters didn’t let us down. The state boasted the nation’s highest turnout of under-30 voters. That number includes 60% of eligible 18- and 19-year-olds who voted in the first general election since the state gave them a jump-start on their voter registration paperwork.
Meanwhile, only 29% of the youngest voters in Oklahoma cast their first vote.
“Voting is a cumbersome process for some,” said Jake Wesson, who took a week out of his senior year last year to volunteer for Minneapolis’ first high school preregistration drive with his twin brother, Drew. “When you have exams coming up and homework, you don’t want to go through the bureaucracy.”
The brothers, now 19 and freshmen at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, threw themselves into civic engagement and local government long before they could vote. They served as election judge trainees. They were high school pages at the Minnesota Legislature. Jake served as a student representative to the Minneapolis school board. Drew was part of the search committee for the new Minneapolis school superintendent. Both served as interns — “twinterns,” the district dubbed them — at Minneapolis Public Schools.