Northern Minnesota woman charged with voter fraud after forging her dead mom’s name to ballot

According to the complaint, the ballots were still sealed when they were flagged by the Itasca County Auditor because one envelope had the signature of Rose Marie Javorina, who had died. An officer from the sheriff’s department who reviewed the ballots found that Javorina’s name was signed on the witness section for Miller’s ballot; Miller was listed as the witness for Javorina. The signatures, according to the lieutenant who reviewed them, were similar and done in the same ink.