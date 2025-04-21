Brooks: Remembering Pope Francis the Great, who spent his last breath in service to others

The ping of incoming texts startled me awake.
Texts from family, texts from friends; all starting with the same two words. Oh no. Oh no.
I woke to a world without Pope Francis in it. That was the last thing this sad old world needed.
The first pope from the global south spent his final Easter defending the defenseless who are under attack.
Francis put his final day to good use. He celebrated one last Easter. He delivered one last homily; read aloud by someone else because he had so few breaths left. With his last words, he defended the defenseless — the victims of war, of violence, of the Trump administration’s cruelty.
He sent a Vatican representative to give J.D. Vance an earful about where Jesus Christ stood on the treatment of immigrants, but he still sent the vice president away after a brief meeting with three chocolate Easter eggs, one for each of the little Vance children. Then Francis took a lap around St. Peter’s Square in the popemobile and made the faithful smile.
“Every life is precious!” he wrote in his final, exclamation-punctuated sermon. “What a great thirst for death, for killing, we witness each day in the many conflicts raging in different parts of our world! How much violence we see, often even within families, directed at women and children! How much contempt is stirred up at times towards the vulnerable, the marginalized, and migrants!”
He left the world, and the church, a little better than he found it.