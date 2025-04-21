Minnesotans react to news of Pope Francis’ death: ‘A voice for the voiceless’

Pope Francis, the leader of the worldwide Catholic Church who championed the poor and the environment, died on Monday, a day after the holiest day on the Christian calendar. He was 88.
“Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis,“ Cardinal Kevin Farrell wrote in a posting on X. ”At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of His Church.”
Minnesotans were learning of Francis’ death, which took place just after midnight local time, as they awoke Monday.
“We will greatly miss the Pope: a voice for the voiceless,” wrote Sen Amy Klobuchar, (D-Minnesota) in a posting on X. “The one time I saw him pray for and address the gathered at St. Peter’s Square, when he finished he did what he always did—he greeted and blessed those with disabilities first."
U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minnesota), the House majority whip, expressed condolences.
“Jacquie and I are saddened to hear of the passing of Pope Francis this morning. May God rest his soul,” Emmer posted on X.
Francis was hospitalized in February after suffering from a bout of bronchitis for several days. Doctors diagnosed that the pope had bilateral pneumonia, the Vatican said.
Francis spent 38 days in the hospital before he returned to his residence at the Casa Santa Marta to continue his recovery, the Vatican said.