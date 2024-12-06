Timothée Chalamet came to Minnesota to study Bob Dylan and ‘loved, loved’ it

“I don’t want to sound over-confident, but every song. I swear to god, because I lived with it for so long. And I feel like I’d be out of bounds answering that question because I don’t know if Minnesota had a hold of — if this is going to feel like Bob to an audience, but it really felt impactful to me when I was doing it,” said Chalamet, who identified “Outlaw Blues” as his favorite song but added, “They all were very special to me and to my heart. The lead-up to this was five years of practicing, messing it up.”