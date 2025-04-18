Our writer experienced ‘chicken jockey’ chaos at a Minneapolis showing of ‘A Minecraft Movie’

The “chicken jockey” frenzy has caused widespread pandemonium in movie theaters across the country. Videos have surfaced on social media of moviegoers at showings of “A Minecraft Movie” erupting into shouts and throwing popcorn and drinks at the screen. In one post, someone brought a live chicken to the theater.
The chaos has gotten so bad that some theaters are requiring young audience members to have chaperones to see the movie.
So what exactly is a chicken jockey?
A chicken jockey is a baby zombie riding on the back of a chicken and one of the rarest mobs, or enemies, in the Minecraft video game. Actor Jack Black introduces the chicken jockey character during the movie, which is based on the game. The phrase became viral when the chicken jockey scene was used in a Feb. 27 trailer, according to Know Your Meme.
Shocked and horrified by the actions of these popcorn-throwing hooligans, I set out to Riverview Theater in Minneapolis for a Wednesday night showing of “A Minecraft Movie.”
I grabbed my concessions, sat in the back of the theater and watched as the delinquents — most of whom were accompanied by a parent or chaperone — began the most terrifying act of movie theater monstrosity to date: getting loud and having fun at a kids’ movie. Disturbing, I know.
During my viewing experience, the excitement was generally contained to prolonged cheering, line recitation and the odd Mystery Science Theater 3000 style callout.
Young moviegoers Arthur Kobett and Hazel Anton, accompanied by Anton’s mother Mindy, said the movie was great, but nothing compared to the moment when the chicken jockey took to the screen.