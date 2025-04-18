Movies

Our writer experienced ‘chicken jockey’ chaos at a Minneapolis showing of ‘A Minecraft Movie’

Teens are going nuts as part of a movie viewing craze that has erupted at theaters across the country.

By Spencer White

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 18, 2025 at 2:22PM
The viral "chicken Jockey" moment in "A Minecraft Movie." (Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures/Tribune News Service)

The “chicken jockey” frenzy has caused widespread pandemonium in movie theaters across the country. Videos have surfaced on social media of moviegoers at showings of “A Minecraft Movie” erupting into shouts and throwing popcorn and drinks at the screen. In one post, someone brought a live chicken to the theater.

The chaos has gotten so bad that some theaters are requiring young audience members to have chaperones to see the movie.

So what exactly is a chicken jockey?

A chicken jockey is a baby zombie riding on the back of a chicken and one of the rarest mobs, or enemies, in the Minecraft video game. Actor Jack Black introduces the chicken jockey character during the movie, which is based on the game. The phrase became viral when the chicken jockey scene was used in a Feb. 27 trailer, according to Know Your Meme.

Shocked and horrified by the actions of these popcorn-throwing hooligans, I set out to Riverview Theater in Minneapolis for a Wednesday night showing of “A Minecraft Movie.”

I grabbed my concessions, sat in the back of the theater and watched as the delinquents — most of whom were accompanied by a parent or chaperone — began the most terrifying act of movie theater monstrosity to date: getting loud and having fun at a kids’ movie. Disturbing, I know.

During my viewing experience, the excitement was generally contained to prolonged cheering, line recitation and the odd Mystery Science Theater 3000 style callout.

Young moviegoers Arthur Kobett and Hazel Anton, accompanied by Anton’s mother Mindy, said the movie was great, but nothing compared to the moment when the chicken jockey took to the screen.

“It was so good I forgot about my soda,” Kobett said of the movie. “So that speaks for itself.”

Kobett’s main frustration with the crowd was how they jumped the gun on some of the lines in the movie and yelled them out before they were said on screen. Kobett and Anton made bingo boards for the movie full of potential references from the game, but they were one short of bingo by the end of the film.

Charlie Anton, Hazel’s brother, said the theater wasn’t full, but that was probably better for the overall movie experience. While probably only around a third of the capacity, the theater was still quite loud.

Review: Jason Momoa shines in 'A Minecraft Movie'

Nancy Pellowski Wiger brought her son, Soren Wiger, who is in the fifth grade, and his friends Ollie Herrick, Carter Murray, Ajay Patel and Austin Vanvick. Soren and his friends said they hadn’t seen the movie before, but they were excited to see chicken jockey.

While not exactly the same, watching “A Minecraft Movie” is a similar experience in theaters to viewing “The Room” or “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” Just trade the spoons or the goody bag of items you need for Rocky Horror with the odd popcorn bucket. You’re going for the crowd as much as you are going for the movie. With that in mind, it is no surprise the audience score on Rotten Tomatoes is 41 points higher than the critic score.

“It’s a cinematic masterpiece,” Kobett said.

about the writer

