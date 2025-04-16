Pink Floyd and Neil Young concert films set Twin Cities screening times

The footage is a little hokey and half-baked (“baked” being the key word), but the musical performances are stellar. Getting to hear the music in a hi-fi modern theater will no doubt be the main draw for fans who grew up watching the movie via VHS on their family’s lo-fi console TV. This new version was hand-restored from the original 35-milimeter film, the canisters for which were only recently discovered in Pink Floyd’s own archives. A new double-LP recording of the concert is also being newly released on vinyl in conjunction with the movie.