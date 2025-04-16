Pink Floyd and Neil Young concert films set Twin Cities screening times

We won’t see either of them in the flesh anytime soon, so this month’s screenings of concert films with Pink Floyd and Neil Young might be of special interest to Twin Cities classic-rock fans.
Young’s new tour documentary, “Coastal,” will get its first screening in various theaters around town starting Thursday night. Among the theaters scheduled to show it are: the Lagoon Cinema in Minneapolis; AMC mall outlets in Roseville, Eden Prairie and Edina; Emagine theaters in Eagan and Plymouth; Alamo Drafthouse in Woodbury; Burnsville’s CMX Cinema Odyssey & Imax and Oakdale’s Marcus Cinema.
Those latter two theaters also have screenings of it scheduled on Saturday and Sunday, too. Showtimes in all cases can be looked up at coastalthemovie.com.
The tour doc was filmed by Young’s wife, actress Daryl Hannah, during a run of solo dates he played along the West Coast in 2023. It features footage onstage as well as offstage, including a lot of behind-the-scenes clips of Young riding on his bus and prepping for his shows.
Young’s tour caravan was originally scheduled to roll into the Twin Cities on Aug. 29 as one of the first concerts at the under-construction Shakopee amphitheater, per his own website and industry reports. However, Live Nation representatives (operators of the venue) denied the date was ever booked and have yet to announce any concert at the amphitheater for 2025. Milwaukee’s BMO Pavilion has since picked up Neil’s Aug. 29 gig.
The Pink Floyd concert movie coming to theaters isn’t a new one, but one that’s been newly restored with remastered audio.
“Pink Floyd at Pompeii – MCMLXXII” will be shown anew in numerous theaters across the Twin Cities on April 25 and 27, currently the only scheduled dates for screenings. Most of the theaters mentioned above for the Young movie are also the ones showing the Floyd flick those days. Screening times vary in all cases and can be looked up at pinkfloyd.film.
Famously filmed amid the ruins of Pompeii’s ancient Roman amphitheater — where the heat was apparently so unbearable David Gilmour just couldn’t bear wearing a shirt — the 1972 film captures Pink Floyd just before the release of “The Dark Side of the Moon,” when they were still known for longer, far-out psychedelic jams such as “Set the Controls for the Heart of the Sun” and “Careful with That Axe, Eugene.”