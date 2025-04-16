Music

The Big Gigs: 10 best concerts to see in the Twin Cities this week

Highlights for April 17-23 include Kendrick Lamar with SZA, Paul Simon, Lady Blackbird, Avery Sunshine, My Morning Jacket and Bob Mould.

By Jon Bream and

Chris Riemenschneider

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 16, 2025 at 11:05AM
Kendrick Lamar, seen at the halftime of the Super Bowl in February, returns to an NFL stadium to kick off his tour with SZA in Minneapolis. (Brynn Anderson/The Associated Press)

Thursday, April 17

1. Jess Gilliam: This young Englishwoman has blazed a path for the saxophone in the classical music world, hitting the top of the classical charts in her native country and hosting her own weekly show on BBC Radio 3, “This Classical Life.” Those who caught her with the Minnesota Orchestra on New Year’s Eve of 2019 can attest to her skills and charm. She’ll bring multiple saxes along when she and pianist Thomas Weaver close the Schubert Club’s International Artist Series with a recital, spanning centuries and styles from Renaissance to jazz. (2 p.m. Ordway Concert Hall, 345 Washington St., St. Paul, $28-$75, students and children free, schubert.org)

Also: Pioneering British DJ/techno producer Goldie is making a rare tour appearance in town (9 p.m. Fine Line, $30); former Clams co-leader and Minneapolis punk scene vet Cindy Lawson takes on Cloudland Theater with St. Louis’ Bruiser Queen (7 p.m., $12-$15); Zeigeist, the Minnesota new music quartet, returns to St. Paul’s Lowertown for its “What We Keep” program with works by California-based composers Pamela Z and Mark Applebaum and Turkey’s Füsun Köksal (7:30 p.m. Thu., Nautilus Music-Theater, 2 p.m. Sat., Anderson Center, Red Wing, $15-$20); Latin Soul Vibes All-Star Quartet features Twin Cities luminaries vibraphonist Steve Roehm, bassist Jim Anton and percussionist Mac Santiago (6 p.m. Crooners, $25-$35).

Friday, April 18

2. Dawes: From opening the Grammys telecast with John Legend and St. Vincent to backing Stephen Stills and Graham Nash at the big FireAid benefit concert, brothers Taylor and Griffin Goldsmith and their Americana-tinged rock band have become the Los Angeles music scene’s poster boys for their hometown’s recovery from wildfires. Their band itself was already on a rebound of sorts following last year’s album “Oh Brother,” featuring a new lineup but the old harmonious, heartland-y sounds heard on their first couple albums. They’re returning to the Mainroom with Kalamazoo’s evocative rocker Jason Singer aka Michigander opening. (7 p.m. First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $42, axs.com)

Also: Scotland’s influential, crescendoing instrumental rock heroes Mogwai are going strong marking their 30th anniversary on tour with a new album, “The Bad Fire,” produced by St. Vincent collaborator John Congleton (7:45 p.m. Varsity Theater, $37); Farah Siraj, the Berklee-educated Jordanian singer who has been called the Norah Jones of the Middle East, visits Minneapolis’ West Bank (8 p.m. Cedar Cultural Center, $24-$29); Tonic Sol-fa, the St. Cloud-launched a cappella quartet, brings its End of an Era Tour to Burnsville (7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Ames Center, $5-$150); a buzzing indie-pop band from Olympia, Wash., signed to the same label as local faves Bad Bad Hats, Lake is performing on Lake Street with Babytooth (8 p.m. Cloudland Theater, $12-$15); saxophonist Lenard Simpson is in town with other rising stars in Chicago’s jazz scene (7:30-10 p.m. Berlin, $20).

Saturday, April 19

3. Kendrick Lamar and SZA: Being another opening night on a major stadium tour, it’s hard to know what to expect of the biggest hip-hop/R&B concert the Twin Cities has seen since Beyoncé and Jay-Z played the same football field in 2018. If Lamar’s Super Bowl half-time performance — with his tourmate and “All the Stars” collaborator in tow — was any indicator, Minnesota fans are in for a dazzling visual production and fast and furious tear through his now-bountiful playlist of hits and hard-hitting album tracks. The Los Angeles rap kingpin has been consistently great in prior local performances. SZA is more of an unknown but highly anticipated quotient, as St. Louis’ electro-soulful R&B innovator skipped us on her tour for 2022’s enchanting “SOS” album. (7 p.m. U.S. Bank Stadium, 401 Chicago Av., Mpls., limited-view $209 and resale seats remain, ticketmaster.com)

4. Bob Mould Band: Due back in town next month to give a commencement speech at Macalaster College — which he quit just shy of graduation to tour with Hüsker Dü — the punk hero is currently schooling other ’80s/’90s alt-rock vets on how to stay vital well into your 60s. He’s touring his first album in five years, “Here We Go Crazy,” with the band that’s been fueling his fire for two decades now, featuring bassist Jason Narducy and drummer Jon Wurster. They’re tearing through more than two dozen songs at shows, including classic and deep-cut Hüskers tunes and nearly all the new LP, full of political ragers and personal heart-tuggers. Their Illinois pals Poster Children open. (8 p.m. Palace Theatre, 17 W. 7th Place, St. Paul, $35-$40, axs.com)

5. New Power Generation: Since Prince’s death on April 21, 2016, there have been various events in subsequent Aprils in the Twin Cities to honor him. Michael Bland, a drummer with Prince & the New Power Generation, has assembled a band of former Paisley Park associates and friends for 2gether — A Tribute to Prince. Other musicians include Purple sidemen Dr. Fink, Tommy Barbarella and Levi Seacer Jr., Homer O’Dell and Rick Kinchen of Mint Condition, as well as G Sharp, Jay Bee and Ashley Commodore. (8 p.m. Hopkins Center for the Arts, 1111 Mainstreet, Hopkins, $40-$50, hopkinsartscenter.com)

Also: Canadian pop star Alessia Cara, the “Stay” and “Scars to Your Beautiful” hitmaker who won the Grammy for best new artist in 2018, is back with her fourth album, “Love & Hyperbole” featuring “(Isn’t It) Obvious” (8 p.m. Uptown Theater, $60 and up); Americana stalwarts Corb Lund, whose 2024’s “El Viejo” features the galloping, banjo tune “Redneck Rehab,” and Hayes Carll, the Texan who collaborated with Band of Heathens on an album last year, team up (8 p.m. Cedar Cultural Center, $30-$35); Kem has been a regular on the adult R&B charts for the past 20 years, most recently with “Stuck on You” (8 p.m. Mystic Lake Casino Showroom, $49-$130); the great percussive Cuban American pianist Nachito Herrera is at his hometown haunt once again (7 p.m. the Dakota, $40-$55); fresh off playing Target Center as a member of Cory Branan’s band opening for Tyler Childers, alt-twang road hound Ben Nichols is pairing up with his Lucero bandmate Rick Steff for a stripped-down set (8 p.m. Turf Club, resale only).

Sunday, April 20

6. Paul Simon: With his 2018 farewell tour in the rearview mirror, the great American singer/songwriter has unexpectedly hit the road again for his Quiet Celebration Tour to recognize his underappreciated 2023 album, “Seven Psalms.” Despite suffering from near total hearing loss in one ear, Simon, 83, is performing “Seven Psalms” in its entirety, with a little help from Edie Brickell, his singer/songwriter wife who appears on the album. Then after an intermission, you can call it greatest hits, though Simon might not play the tunes you want to hear. (7 p.m. Sun., Tue. & Wed. Orpheum Theatre, 910 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., $170-$1,100, ticketmaster.com)

7. My Morning Jacket: Kentucky’s misty-mountainous rock guru Jim James and his road-tested band are known for putting on epic live performances but have amassed a grab bag of erratic albums in their quarter-century together. They seemed to be going for a more cohesive and sophisticated approach with their latest record, “is,” working with an outside producer for a change, Pearl Jam and Springsteen collaborator Brendan O’Brien. The results are still mixed, but several of its tracks are eligible to become new showpieces at the shows. Aussie rocker Grace Cummings opens. (7 p.m. the Armory, 500 S. 6th St., Mpls., all ages, $48-$71, ticketmaster.com)

Monday, April 21

8. Ana Tijoux: She won a Latin Grammy for record of the year in 2014 and has played to 50,000 people in her homeland Chile, and it’s about time this topical and innovative rapper gain a bigger audience in America. Last year’s album, “Vida,” was her first in a decade. This year’s she’s returning to North America already with a new EP, "Serpiente de madera‚" which reunites her with her early-career producer Hordatoj. Her music is laced with the anti-tyrannical themes born out of her family’s exile to France during the Pinochet dictatorship, so maybe now is a very good time for Americans to take note of her. (7:30 p.m. Cedar Cultural Center, 416 Cedar Av. S., Mpls., all ages $35-$40, thecedar.org)

Related Coverage

Music

Grading 53 essential Twin Cities music venues — big and small, best and worst

Music

Hometown fans have three to-dos to celebrate Hüsker Dü in concert this spring

Music

Two beloved Minnesota music scene figures will be honored with upcoming festivals

Also: British singer/songwriter James Bay is back in the States, touting his fourth album “Changes All the Time,” which features the Lumineers and Noah Kahan (7 p.m. First Avenue, $35 and up); Washington D.C.’s Strings Queens, a classical crossover trio, has been featured on “CBS Mornings” and the Wimbledon tennis tournament (7 p.m. the Dakota, $52.25 and up).

Tuesday, April 22

9. Lady Blackbird: Formerly signed to a Christian label, Marley Munroe has blossomed into a psychedelic soul-jazz singer as Lady Blackbird. Her 2021 album “Black Acid Soul” showcases her instincts as a stylist, interpreting songs by Bill Evans, the James Gang and Nina Simone. Lady Blackbird soars with newfound freedom and vulnerability on 2024’s collection of originals, “Slang Spirituals,” coming across with the fiery, gospel-infused intensity of Simone and the visual flamboyance of Grace Jones. (7 p.m. the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $35-$45, dakotacooks.com)

Also: Former Queensryche singer Geoff Tate is performing his old band’s albums “Empire” and “Rage for Oder” in full (8 p.m. Varsity Theater, $51); a rising star in classical music, bassist Nina Bernat plays a special jazz-club gig with the YourClassical program (7 p.m. Berlin, rsvp required); BoyWithUke, the South Korean singer who has become a TikTok and YouTube favorite, visits the East Metro (7 p.m. Palace Theatre, $35-$55).

Wednesday, April 23

10. Avery Sunshine: True to her stage name, this Atlanta singer lights up a stage with her warmth, personality and expansive voice. The veteran actor/singer does the same on her latest album, “Glad to Know You.” Winner of this year’s Grammy for best progressive soul album, the neo-soul collection includes the gospel-infused “Lifted Up,” the smooth “I Wonder” and the prideful “Blackity Black.” (8 p.m. Hopkins Center for the Arts, 1111 Mainstreet, Hopkins, $45-$55, hopkinsartcenter.com)

Also: Songwriter extraordinaire Walter Salas-Humara is back with his acclaimed folk-rock band the Silos celebrating their 40th anniversary, and he has his local pal Jonathan Rundman opening (7:30 p.m. Parkway Theater, $20-$25); Joywave from Rochester, N.Y., is out in support of its fifth studio effort, “Permanent Pleasure” (8 p.m. Varsity Theater, $41 and up); Atlanta bluesman Tinsley Ellis returns to the Dakota promoting his 2024 acoustic effort “Naked Truth” (7 p.m., $35-$45).

Classical music critic Rob Hubbard contributed to this column.

about the writers

about the writers

Jon Bream

Critic / Reporter

Jon Bream has been a music critic at the Star Tribune since 1975, making him the longest tenured pop critic at a U.S. daily newspaper. He has attended more than 8,000 concerts and written four books (on Prince, Led Zeppelin, Neil Diamond and Bob Dylan). Thus far, he has ignored readers’ suggestions that he take a music-appreciation class.

See Moreicon

Chris Riemenschneider

Critic / Reporter

Chris Riemenschneider has been covering the Twin Cities music scene since 2001, long enough for Prince to shout him out during "Play That Funky Music (White Boy)." The St. Paul native authored the book "First Avenue: Minnesota's Mainroom" and previously worked as a music critic at the Austin American-Statesman in Texas.

See Moreicon

More from Music

See More

Music

The Big Gigs: 10 best concerts to see in the Twin Cities this week

card image

Highlights for April 17-23 include Kendrick Lamar with SZA, Paul Simon, Lady Blackbird, Avery Sunshine, My Morning Jacket and Bob Mould.

Things To Do

Free egg hunts for adults, concerts and other no-cost Twin Cities events to check out

card image

Things To Do

Critics’ picks: The 15 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week

card image