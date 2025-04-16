The Big Gigs: 10 best concerts to see in the Twin Cities this week

Thursday, April 17
1. Jess Gilliam: This young Englishwoman has blazed a path for the saxophone in the classical music world, hitting the top of the classical charts in her native country and hosting her own weekly show on BBC Radio 3, “This Classical Life.” Those who caught her with the Minnesota Orchestra on New Year’s Eve of 2019 can attest to her skills and charm. She’ll bring multiple saxes along when she and pianist Thomas Weaver close the Schubert Club’s International Artist Series with a recital, spanning centuries and styles from Renaissance to jazz. (2 p.m. Ordway Concert Hall, 345 Washington St., St. Paul, $28-$75, students and children free, schubert.org)
Also: Pioneering British DJ/techno producer Goldie is making a rare tour appearance in town (9 p.m. Fine Line, $30); former Clams co-leader and Minneapolis punk scene vet Cindy Lawson takes on Cloudland Theater with St. Louis’ Bruiser Queen (7 p.m., $12-$15); Zeigeist, the Minnesota new music quartet, returns to St. Paul’s Lowertown for its “What We Keep” program with works by California-based composers Pamela Z and Mark Applebaum and Turkey’s Füsun Köksal (7:30 p.m. Thu., Nautilus Music-Theater, 2 p.m. Sat., Anderson Center, Red Wing, $15-$20); Latin Soul Vibes All-Star Quartet features Twin Cities luminaries vibraphonist Steve Roehm, bassist Jim Anton and percussionist Mac Santiago (6 p.m. Crooners, $25-$35).
Friday, April 18
2. Dawes: From opening the Grammys telecast with John Legend and St. Vincent to backing Stephen Stills and Graham Nash at the big FireAid benefit concert, brothers Taylor and Griffin Goldsmith and their Americana-tinged rock band have become the Los Angeles music scene’s poster boys for their hometown’s recovery from wildfires. Their band itself was already on a rebound of sorts following last year’s album “Oh Brother,” featuring a new lineup but the old harmonious, heartland-y sounds heard on their first couple albums. They’re returning to the Mainroom with Kalamazoo’s evocative rocker Jason Singer aka Michigander opening. (7 p.m. First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $42, axs.com)
Also: Scotland’s influential, crescendoing instrumental rock heroes Mogwai are going strong marking their 30th anniversary on tour with a new album, “The Bad Fire,” produced by St. Vincent collaborator John Congleton (7:45 p.m. Varsity Theater, $37); Farah Siraj, the Berklee-educated Jordanian singer who has been called the Norah Jones of the Middle East, visits Minneapolis’ West Bank (8 p.m. Cedar Cultural Center, $24-$29); Tonic Sol-fa, the St. Cloud-launched a cappella quartet, brings its End of an Era Tour to Burnsville (7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Ames Center, $5-$150); a buzzing indie-pop band from Olympia, Wash., signed to the same label as local faves Bad Bad Hats, Lake is performing on Lake Street with Babytooth (8 p.m. Cloudland Theater, $12-$15); saxophonist Lenard Simpson is in town with other rising stars in Chicago’s jazz scene (7:30-10 p.m. Berlin, $20).
Saturday, April 19
3. Kendrick Lamar and SZA: Being another opening night on a major stadium tour, it’s hard to know what to expect of the biggest hip-hop/R&B concert the Twin Cities has seen since Beyoncé and Jay-Z played the same football field in 2018. If Lamar’s Super Bowl half-time performance — with his tourmate and “All the Stars” collaborator in tow — was any indicator, Minnesota fans are in for a dazzling visual production and fast and furious tear through his now-bountiful playlist of hits and hard-hitting album tracks. The Los Angeles rap kingpin has been consistently great in prior local performances. SZA is more of an unknown but highly anticipated quotient, as St. Louis’ electro-soulful R&B innovator skipped us on her tour for 2022’s enchanting “SOS” album. (7 p.m. U.S. Bank Stadium, 401 Chicago Av., Mpls., limited-view $209 and resale seats remain, ticketmaster.com)
4. Bob Mould Band: Due back in town next month to give a commencement speech at Macalaster College — which he quit just shy of graduation to tour with Hüsker Dü — the punk hero is currently schooling other ’80s/’90s alt-rock vets on how to stay vital well into your 60s. He’s touring his first album in five years, “Here We Go Crazy,” with the band that’s been fueling his fire for two decades now, featuring bassist Jason Narducy and drummer Jon Wurster. They’re tearing through more than two dozen songs at shows, including classic and deep-cut Hüskers tunes and nearly all the new LP, full of political ragers and personal heart-tuggers. Their Illinois pals Poster Children open. (8 p.m. Palace Theatre, 17 W. 7th Place, St. Paul, $35-$40, axs.com)
5. New Power Generation: Since Prince’s death on April 21, 2016, there have been various events in subsequent Aprils in the Twin Cities to honor him. Michael Bland, a drummer with Prince & the New Power Generation, has assembled a band of former Paisley Park associates and friends for 2gether — A Tribute to Prince. Other musicians include Purple sidemen Dr. Fink, Tommy Barbarella and Levi Seacer Jr., Homer O’Dell and Rick Kinchen of Mint Condition, as well as G Sharp, Jay Bee and Ashley Commodore. (8 p.m. Hopkins Center for the Arts, 1111 Mainstreet, Hopkins, $40-$50, hopkinsartscenter.com)
Also: Canadian pop star Alessia Cara, the “Stay” and “Scars to Your Beautiful” hitmaker who won the Grammy for best new artist in 2018, is back with her fourth album, “Love & Hyperbole” featuring “(Isn’t It) Obvious” (8 p.m. Uptown Theater, $60 and up); Americana stalwarts Corb Lund, whose 2024’s “El Viejo” features the galloping, banjo tune “Redneck Rehab,” and Hayes Carll, the Texan who collaborated with Band of Heathens on an album last year, team up (8 p.m. Cedar Cultural Center, $30-$35); Kem has been a regular on the adult R&B charts for the past 20 years, most recently with “Stuck on You” (8 p.m. Mystic Lake Casino Showroom, $49-$130); the great percussive Cuban American pianist Nachito Herrera is at his hometown haunt once again (7 p.m. the Dakota, $40-$55); fresh off playing Target Center as a member of Cory Branan’s band opening for Tyler Childers, alt-twang road hound Ben Nichols is pairing up with his Lucero bandmate Rick Steff for a stripped-down set (8 p.m. Turf Club, resale only).