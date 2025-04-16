The Big Gigs: 10 best concerts to see in the Twin Cities this week

Also: Canadian pop star Alessia Cara, the “Stay” and “Scars to Your Beautiful” hitmaker who won the Grammy for best new artist in 2018, is back with her fourth album, “Love & Hyperbole” featuring “(Isn’t It) Obvious” (8 p.m. Uptown Theater, $60 and up); Americana stalwarts Corb Lund, whose 2024’s “El Viejo” features the galloping, banjo tune “Redneck Rehab,” and Hayes Carll, the Texan who collaborated with Band of Heathens on an album last year, team up (8 p.m. Cedar Cultural Center, $30-$35); Kem has been a regular on the adult R&B charts for the past 20 years, most recently with “Stuck on You” (8 p.m. Mystic Lake Casino Showroom, $49-$130); the great percussive Cuban American pianist Nachito Herrera is at his hometown haunt once again (7 p.m. the Dakota, $40-$55); fresh off playing Target Center as a member of Cory Branan’s band opening for Tyler Childers, alt-twang road hound Ben Nichols is pairing up with his Lucero bandmate Rick Steff for a stripped-down set (8 p.m. Turf Club, resale only).