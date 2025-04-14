Stevie Nicks to hit St. Paul again in August following Fleetwood Mac’s end

After formally declaring the end of Fleetwood Mac last year following Christine McVie’s death in 2022, Stevie Nicks is hitting the road on her own again in 2025 and making Xcel Energy Center one of her stops.
The twice-indicted Rock & Roll Hall of Famer will play the St. Paul hockey arena on Aug. 19 as part of a nine-show solo run.
Tickets for the Tuesday night concert go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster, with presale options beginning Thursday. Prices have not yet been made public by tour promoter Live Nation, nor has an opening act been named.
Nicks, 76, still usually sings about a half-dozen Fleetwood Mac songs at her concerts along with such solo hits as “Edge of Seventeen,” “Stand Back” and “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around.” She performed sporadically in 2024, including her much buzzed-about return to “Saturday Night Live” in October, during which she performed her new pro-choice anthem, “The Lighthouse.”
In 2023 — the year she landed in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a solo act, following the Mac’s induction in 1998 — she co-headlined stadiums with Billy Joel, including a date at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Her last solo headlining date in town was a sold-out, weather-abbreviated show at the Minnesota State Fair grandstand in 2019.