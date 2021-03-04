Early on Wednesday it was hard to tell who wanted Wednesday's 135-102 Charlotte win over the Timberwolves to end quicker: those playing it or those watching it.

But once the second half started, the answer became clear: the Wolves wanted almost nothing to do with being on the Target Center floor. After a herky jerky first half, Charlotte pulled it together long enough in the second half to put the Wolves away and put them out of their misery for the first half of the season. The Wolves have played some awful basketball at times. The second half Wednesday might have been the worst yet as they lost their ninth straight.

A week off awaits the Wolves over the All-Star break, and then will it get any better?

There will be more practices for new coach Chris Finch to install some of his concepts but mostly there will just be time to rest and regroup from an emotionally trying first half of the season. Injuries, COVID absences, suspensions and just bad play at inopportune times -- the first half was a nightmare for the 7-29 Wolves. About everything that could go wrong on the court did, resulting in a coaching change that rollicked the team and failed so far to provide at least a temporary jolt of energy.

The Wolves were already crawling into the break, now they're dragging, searching for any signs of hope after another lopsided loss. Time off might not be a magical elixir but it can't make things any worse. That became clear as Charlotte ran the Wolves off the floor in the second half.

Terry Rozier torched the Wolves for the second time this season as he scored 31, including 18 in the decisive third quarter in which the Hornets outscored the Wolves 36-20. The Wolves looked spent, just playing out the string as they trailed by as much as 38. Send help.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 16 points and 15 rebounds -- he had just eight points after the first quarter. Ricky Rubio had 20.

The focus early, as it has been in Finch's tenure so far, was getting the ball to Towns and running the offense through him whether inside or outside.

Early, the offense was flowing as the Wolves opened with 21 points in the first 4 minutes, 32 seconds and had a 21-10 lead. But from there sloppiness took over, as it is wont to do with the Wolves this season. Careless passing and careless shots enabled Charlotte to make its first charge at the Wolves and a 13-2 run knotted the score at 23.

By that time, the Wolves bench was in the game. It wasn't a great end to the quarter as Malik Monk closed with eight of Charlotte's last 10 points, including a three-pointer that banked in from the top of the key as time expired.

Very little about the first half went as smoothly. Missed passes were all over the place, and on one comical sequence, Rubio had his shot blocked twice from the same spot by Cody Martin.

Charlotte eventually made another push at the Wolves with a 9-1 run giving the Hornets a 52-44 lead. The teams combined for 22 turnovers in the first half and Charlotte led 62-56 headed into intermission.

Incredibly, the Wolves were only down six at halftime in a game they would trail by 38. but Charlotte regrouped at halftime, the Wolves wilted.

Out of the half Rozier caught fire from deep, hitting four threes in the span of 3:04 and giving Charlotte its first double-digit lead of the night at 79-65 and forcing Finch to call a timeout to try and cool him down. It didn't work.

In all, it was an 18-0 run that ended any suspense if the Wolves were going to pick up the first win of Finch's tenure. Suddenly, the Wolves were down 24 and the game entered garbage time as so many preceding them have this season.