GAME RECAP

Impact player

Terry Rozier, Charlotte

The sharpshooter, who had 41 points earlier in the season against the Wolves, had 18 of his 31 points in the third quarter.

BY THE NUMBERS

38 Largest lead for Charlotte

21 Wolves turnovers

9 Straight Wolves losses

22.5 Shooting percentage on threes by Wolves (9-for-40)

CHRIS HINE