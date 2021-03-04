Wednesday marked an important moment for Timberwolves rookie Jaden McDaniels — it was the first time he got to share an NBA court with his brother, Jalen.

The first time the Wolves played the Hornets in Charlotte, Jalen had just been recalled from their G-League affiliate in Greensboro, N.C., because of COVID absences the Hornets sustained before that game. But Jalen wasn't able to make it to Charlotte in time for the game.

But he was there Wednesday night as his and Jaden's teams squared off in their final game before the All-Star break.

"I'm super excited just thinking back to when we were little, just playing outside in front of the yard, and now we [are] on an NBA court together," Jaden McDaniels said Tuesday. "It's like shoot … It's a dream come true. It's crazy to think about. Words can't explain it."

Jaden McDaniels has been one of the pleasant developments for the Wolves in an otherwise dreary season. The rookie has looked like he belongs in the NBA after being the 28th overall pick.

The analysis of McDaniels was that he might need time to develop and bulk up his skinny frame before playing significant NBA minutes, but McDaniels earned playing time, and even his first NBA start because of his versatility and instincts, especially on the defensive end. McDaniels is averaging a block per game, third on the team behind Karl-Anthony Towns and Naz Reid.

Since coming back from the G-League, Jalen McDaniels has played in seven games for Charlotte, averaging 17.6 minutes per game.

"[We were] kind of clowning each other like who's going to do better, who's going to go against each other, who's going to guard each other," Jaden McDaniels said. "I think what we're most excited for is at the end, just seeing each other, talking, because we don't really see each other as much now. Just seeing each other is the best part."

Jaden McDaniels has seen his minutes tick down in the past few games under coach Chris Finch — he played just 8:45 against Phoenix on Sunday — but McDaniels said he doesn't mind dealing with the fluctuations in playing time.

"It doesn't really get to me because I know at times, there's different situations and different matchups and stuff like that that coach is looking for," McDaniels said. "So I just really stay to myself, just cheer my teammates on during the game. That's really all I can do when I'm not in. Just watching them play is exciting for me, as well."

Edwards a 'rising star'

Anthony Edwards was named to the U.S. Rising Stars Team, the NBA announced Wednesday, even though there will be no Rising Stars game this year over the All-Star weekend. Also named to the team was Charlotte guard LaMelo Ball.

Finch said Ball's style of play has been "contagious" for the rest of Charlotte's team and has helped the Hornets have the third-best assists percentage in the league entering Wednesday.

"Once one person starts passing the way he does it becomes contagious," Finch said. "Also, his shot's improving. You can see it improving through the season. He has a little deeper range and he may be a better shooter from deep. He's never struggled with confidence, but now that he's figured some things out and they're playing pretty well as a result."