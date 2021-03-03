Wolves guard Anthony Edwards, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft, was named to the NBA Rising Stars roster Wednesday.

The appointment to Team USA is largely ceremonial, since there will be no Rising Stars Game at the All-Star weekend in Atlanta.

Edwards is second among rookies in points (14.8 per game), fifth in assists (2.5) and ninth in rebounds (4.0).

Since the format changed to Team USA vs. Team World, Timberwolves players named have been Josh Okogie (2018-19), Andrew Wiggins (2015-16), Gorgui Dieng (2015), Zach LaVine (2015-16), Shabazz Muhammad (2015) and Karl-Anthony Towns (2016-17).

The roster was chosen by an assistant coach for each of the 30 NBA teams.

The other Team USA players are Zion Williamson, Ja Morant, LaMelo Ball, Tyrese Haliburton, Tyler Herro, De'Andre Hunter, Keldon Johnson, Michael Porter and James Wiseman.

The World roster includes Precious Achiuwa, Deni Avdija, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, RJ Barrett, Brandon Clarke, Facundo Campazzo, Luguentz Dort, Rui Hachimura, Theo Maledon and Mychal Mulder.