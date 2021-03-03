7 p.m. vs. Charlotte • Target Center • FSN, 830-AM

Sliding toward the All-Star break

Wolves update: The Wolves have lost eight straight, four under new coach Chris Finch. This is the last game before the All-Star break. The Wolves have lost those four games by an average of 13.8 points and have allowed an average of 129.5 points in that stretch. Rookie F Anthony Edwards is coming off a team-high 24 points in the Wolves' loss to Phoenix on Sunday. That included his sixth half with 15 or more points. He has scored 20 or more 10 times, second among NBA rookies to Charlotte's LaMelo Ball (12 times). C Karl-Anthony Towns is coming off two games of 20-plus-points and 10-plus-rebounds. The Wolves had double-figure steals vs. Phoenix, their 15th such game, second in the league. The Wolves are without G D'Angelo Russell (leg) and Malik Beasley (suspension).

Hornets update: Charlotte has gone 6-5 in its past 11 games. This is the final game in a six-game road trip in which the Hornets have gone 2-3 so far. G Terry Rozier is averaging 20.2 points and 3.2 assists. He is the only player in the league with multiple 20-point fourth quarters. He scored 41 in the Hornets' victory over the Wolves in Charlotte on Feb. 12. Rookie G LaMelo Ball is first among rookies in scoring (15.7). C Cody Zellar (hip), F Gordon Hayward (hand) and G Devonte Graham (knee), who all missed Charlotte's loss at Portland on Monday, will be game-time decisions.

Kent Youngblood