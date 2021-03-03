TALE OF THE TAPE

Charlotte's LaMelo Ball and the Wolves' Anthony Edwards are the top rookie scorers in the NBA. A look at their per-game averages this season:

Ball Category Edwards

28.9 Minutes 29.0

15.7 Points 14.8

.446 Field goal pct. .372

.367 Three-pt. pct .312

6.0 Rebounds 4.0

6.4 Assists 2.5