TALE OF THE TAPE
Charlotte's LaMelo Ball and the Wolves' Anthony Edwards are the top rookie scorers in the NBA. A look at their per-game averages this season:
Ball Category Edwards
28.9 Minutes 29.0
15.7 Points 14.8
.446 Field goal pct. .372
.367 Three-pt. pct .312
6.0 Rebounds 4.0
6.4 Assists 2.5
Major League Baseball to hold first Lou Gehrig Day on June 2
Major League Baseball will hold its first Lou Gehrig Day on June 2, adding Gehrig to Jackie Robinson and Roberto Clemente on the short list of players honored throughout the big leagues.
Randball
If Vikings aren't trading Kirk Cousins, please at least don't extend him
GM Rick Spielman was pretty definitive in shooting down offseason trade speculation about the Vikings QB. But he also is in a tight spot with the salary cap.
Gophers
Gophers baseball team has veteran squad for Anderson's 40th season
Minnesota will open with eight games at U.S. Bank Stadium, beginning Friday against Indiana.
Vikings
Source: Defensive end Weatherly returning to Vikings on one-year deal
The Vikings defensive line will return a familiar face in 2021 as Stephen Weatherly is expected to sign a one-year deal after getting cut in Carolina last month.
Sports
Podcast: Three biggest takeaways as Vikings enter free agency
The Vikings face a lot of decisions in the coming weeks and the Daily Delivery goes deep on them. Also, did we just witness a defining night in Minnesota sports?