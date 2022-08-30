Introduction: The Twins had an impressive win keyed by Gio Urshela's big hit and solid work from their bullpen on Monday to pull within 1 1⁄ 2 games of Cleveland. On the flip side, it sounds like Byron Buxton's return is far from imminent and that he won't go with the team on its upcoming road trip to Chicago and New York. In a similar vein, Minnesota United keeps winning but suffered a key setback when it lost Bakaye Dibassy for the season.

10:00: Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly joins Michael Rand from the Star Tribune's State Fair stage to talk about the offseason deal for Rudy Gobert, big expectations and more.

29:00: NFL cutdown day is here.

