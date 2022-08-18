The Timberwolves' search for a new television play-by-play voice is over.

On Thursday the team and Bally Sports North announced the hire of Michael Grady, who has spent the last six years with the YES Network in New York. He worked as the Brooklyn Nets' sideline reporter and called games for the WNBA's New York Liberty.

Grady, 39, began his career in his home state of Indiana and is a multi-time Emmy Award winning reporter, host and producer, the Wolves said a news release.

"Today is a thrilling day for myself and my family as this has been my lifelong dream to be an NBA play-by-play announcer," Grady said in the release.

Grady replaces Dave Benz, who was popular with fans but was let go in May after 10 years calling Timberwolves games. Grady will work alongside analyst Jim Petersen calling games on Bally Sports North. The regular season begins Oct. 19.

"Michael's extensive knowledge of the game and his genuine on-air style make him the perfect fit for this role," Wolves and Lynx CEO Ethan Casson said in a release.