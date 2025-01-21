Wolves

Timberwolves-Mavericks game preview: TV-radio information, injury report, key players

The teams are headed to the playoff bubble a season after meeting in the NBA Western Conference finals.

By Chris Hine

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 21, 2025 at 11:28PM
Rudy Gobert of the Wolves tries to block the shot of Dallas' Kyrie Irving during the teams' playoff series last May. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Wolves at Dallas Mavericks

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m., American Airlines Arena

TV; radio: ESPN, FanDuel Sports North; iHeart radio app

Game preview: The Mavericks beat the Wolves in the NBA Western Conference finals before losing to Boston in the Finals last season. This season, however, Dallas is 23-20 (seventh in the West) and the Wolves are 21-20 (ninth) and the teams are headed to the playoff bubble. … Mavs All-NBA guard Luke Doncic has been out since injuring a calf in a Christmas Day loss to the Wolves. C Dereck Lively (ankle), G Quintin Grimes (back) and G Jaden Hardy (ankle) missed Monday’s loss to Charlotte. … G Kyrie Irving (24.2) is the leading active scorer for a team that is eight in the NBA in total offense and 12th in defense. … The Wolves lost at Memphis on Monday and are without G Donte DiVincenzo (toe). … They have lost four of their past six.

Chris Hine

Sports reporter

Chris Hine is the Timberwolves reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

Timberwolves-Mavericks game preview: TV-radio information, injury report, key players

The teams are headed to the playoff bubble a season after meeting in the NBA Western Conference finals.

