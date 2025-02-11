What’s next for the Timberwolves now that Marc Lore, Alex Rodriguez won in arbitration?

The NBA’s appetite seems set on expansion, likely to Las Vegas and Seattle (both of which already have WNBA franchises). Technically, the Wolves could relocate and a new team could pop up in Minnesota in their place, but we don’t get the sense the NBA is going to want to complicate matters by attempting a relocation in the middle of two expansions. Doing that would also affect the pool of potential owners in Las Vegas and Seattle and could affect the expansion fees, which are set to be in the billions of dollars, perhaps more than they could get with an expansion fee in Minnesota. Why rock that very lucrative boat?