That leads into the next domino to fall for the Wolves in free agency — Julius Randle. The Wolves were working on a deal for Randle to keep him past the player option he can opt into or out of Sunday, worth around $31 million. After an inconsistent start to the season, Randle found a fit with the Wolves in the last quarter of the season, when he came back from a groin injury. He embraced more of a distributor/point forward role, and he played brilliantly in the first two rounds of the playoffs. Then he (and the rest of the Wolves, for that matter) ran into a defensive buzzsaw that was the eventual champion Oklahoma City Thunder.