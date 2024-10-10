Yuen: Tim Walz’s trips to China should not be demonized

Walz, as a teacher, seemed to know that there can be a vast difference between everyday people and those who rule them. He may have not told his students what to think of the Chinese government, but he had no problem routinely criticizing China’s human rights record when he was a member of Congress. In 2017, he was the only House Democrat to champion the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, which aimed to protect pro-democracy protesters there. He described a 2016 meeting with the Dalai Lama as a “life-changing lunch.”