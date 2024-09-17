‘Tibetan Buddhist Shrine Room’ finds permanent home at Minneapolis Institute of Art

What began as a trip around the world evolved into a fascination with the religious objects and art of Tibet that refugees were forced to sell to pay for their journey into exile during the Chinese invasion. Kandell was taken by the artwork, and over the years she amassed enough objects to make a shrine in her New York City apartment. It became too much, and she knew that even though she bought it, it wasn’t really hers. When she bought a work, she promised the people she would keep it and that it wouldn’t end up on the secondary art market.