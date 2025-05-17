Thunder, Nuggets set for game 7 matchup

Denver Nuggets (50-32, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (68-14, first in the Western Conference)
Oklahoma City; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunder -8.5; over/under is 213
WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Series tied 3-3
BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma City Thunder and the Denver Nuggets face off in game seven of the Western Conference second round. The Nuggets defeated the Thunder 119-107 in the last meeting on Friday. Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 29 points, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 32.
The Thunder are 12-4 against opponents in the Northwest Division. Oklahoma City is 1-4 in one-possession games.
The Nuggets are 8-8 against Northwest Division opponents. Denver scores 120.8 points and has outscored opponents by 3.9 points per game.
The Thunder's 14.5 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 14.1 per game the Nuggets allow. The Nuggets average 12.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 13.5 per game the Thunder allow.