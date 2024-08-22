This Week in Nature

The bright, pillowy mushrooms named “chicken of the woods” sprout after rains this time of year. While morels might get the lion’s share of love when it comes to Minnesota mushrooms, late summer — not spring — rules as the most prolific time to forage edible mushrooms. Chicken of the woods ranks among the best beginner finds whether you harvest them or simply enjoy the visual spectacle. Look for ruffled layers of deep yellow and orange (also called sulfur shelf) on the sides of trees. Chicken of the woods can be sauteéd, marinated and grilled, or deep-fried.