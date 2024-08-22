This Week in Nature
Your weekly glimpse at what’s happening in Minnesota’s outdoors.
By Lisa Meyers McClintick
The bright, pillowy mushrooms named “chicken of the woods” sprout after rains this time of year. While morels might get the lion’s share of love when it comes to Minnesota mushrooms, late summer — not spring — rules as the most prolific time to forage edible mushrooms. Chicken of the woods ranks among the best beginner finds whether you harvest them or simply enjoy the visual spectacle. Look for ruffled layers of deep yellow and orange (also called sulfur shelf) on the sides of trees. Chicken of the woods can be sauteéd, marinated and grilled, or deep-fried.
Blazing star wildflowers are blooming
Find a patch of prairie or gardens with native plants to catch blooms of liatris, also known as blazing star or gayfeather. Keep a camera handy to catch the butterflies and wide variety of bees drawn to them.
Cicadas are screeching
Keep an ear out for cicadas as they crank up their dental-drill soundtrack. Minnesota’s dog-day cicadas, also called annual cicadas, emerge once a year. The high-pitched sounds come from the males hoping to attract females. Look for them on the sides of trees, fences and buildings as they molt.
about the writer
Lisa Meyers McClintick
More than a dozen colossal projects across mostly rural areas of the state could substantially boost Minnesota’s modest capacity for solar energy.