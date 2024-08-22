Outdoors

This Week in Nature

Your weekly glimpse at what’s happening in Minnesota’s outdoors.

By Lisa Meyers McClintick

For the Minnesota Star Tribune
August 22, 2024 at 12:00PM
Laetiporus sulphureus, or chicken of the woods. Photo by Mike Kempenich
Laetiporus sulphureus, or chicken of the woods. (Photo by Mike Kempenich)

Chicken of the Woods mushrooms are sprouting

The bright, pillowy mushrooms named “chicken of the woods” sprout after rains this time of year. While morels might get the lion’s share of love when it comes to Minnesota mushrooms, late summer — not spring — rules as the most prolific time to forage edible mushrooms. Chicken of the woods ranks among the best beginner finds whether you harvest them or simply enjoy the visual spectacle. Look for ruffled layers of deep yellow and orange (also called sulfur shelf) on the sides of trees. Chicken of the woods can be sauteéd, marinated and grilled, or deep-fried.

Chris looks for plants that attract butterflies and bees, such as liatris.
(Star Tribune/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Blazing star wildflowers are blooming

Find a patch of prairie or gardens with native plants to catch blooms of liatris, also known as blazing star or gayfeather. Keep a camera handy to catch the butterflies and wide variety of bees drawn to them.

(Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Cicadas are screeching

Keep an ear out for cicadas as they crank up their dental-drill soundtrack. Minnesota’s dog-day cicadas, also called annual cicadas, emerge once a year. The high-pitched sounds come from the males hoping to attract females. Look for them on the sides of trees, fences and buildings as they molt.

about the writer

Lisa Meyers McClintick

More from Outdoors

See More
Outdoors

Here comes the sun: Giant solar projects could transform Minnesota’s energy landscape

card image

More than a dozen colossal projects across mostly rural areas of the state could substantially boost Minnesota’s modest capacity for solar energy.

Culture

CampOut weekend creates ‘instant neighborhood’ for LGBTQ community on the Iron Range

card image
Outdoors

This Week in Nature

Laetiporus sulphureus, or chicken of the woods. Photo by Mike Kempenich