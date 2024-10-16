Helgi Reykdal, one of the characters in Jónasson’s delightfully fiendish “Death at the Sanatorium,” is a collector of Golden Age mysteries, novels like Patrick Quentin’s “A Puzzle for Fools” (set in a sanatorium) and Agatha Christie’s “The Murder of Roger Ackroyd” (Christie’s best, if you ask me). Set in Iceland, Jónasson’s slowly unfolding plot twists and his overly suspicious characters make for an engaging homage to those classics. The story opens in 1983 when Tinna, a new nurse at a sanatorium, finds the murdered body of the head nurse, then cuts back and forth to 2012, when Helgi is writing his dissertation on the 1983 murders. The novel is cleverly constructed around the perspective of the main characters from both time periods. But Tinna was my favorite. A delusional romantic, she enjoys “exaggerating her stories” because “life was easier if you tweaked the facts a little in your favor.”