Burcum: The Mighty 860: a Christmas transit tale

It was pretty. But it was a problem. The student union was called The Hub and sat at the bottom edge of a big circular drive that girdles the main campus. By the time I’d hiked over there — scratching my head the whole time at Seattle-ites still wearing Birkenstock sandals and trying to bike through the snow — word had spread that the entire transit system was kaput. City buses were powered by an overhead grid of electric wires; the snow had taken the grid down. Seriously snarled traffic on the city’s north-south freeway also meant that regional county buses like mine were stuck or turning back. About 700 of us stranded at The Hub milled around pondering options, which grew grimmer by the minute. There was talk that the roads wouldn’t clear for days. We could be stuck here for a long time, maybe even have to spend Christmas here. My prospects were especially bad. I didn’t have a credit card and there was about $15 in my checking account. My best hope was taking refuge in a dorm lounge or on one of the comfy couches in Odegaard Library and then praying the university would feed people like me.