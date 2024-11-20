Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
The Latino vote: A mosaic of voices, not a monolith
I was not surprised that so many Latinos voted for Donald Trump for president.
By Juan Llerena
•••
The recent election results have sparked much discussion, particularly about the role of the Latino vote — a constituency often oversimplified and misunderstood. As an immigrant from Peru who has seen firsthand the diversity of our community, I was not surprised by the re-election of Donald Trump. The Democratic Party failed to fully connect with a significant portion of the Latino population, largely due to a lack of clarity and messaging.
Latinos are not a monolith. Our community is a mosaic of different nationalities, experiences and values. Many of us fled violence, corruption and failed governments in pursuit of the American dream — a dream of hard work, family stability and living on our own terms. While some Latinos may lean toward progressive ideals, others are deeply conservative, rooted in family values and Christian faith. These differences are profound and influence how we perceive political parties and their policies.
This diversity is often ignored by political strategists who assume a one-size-fits-all approach. For example, the Democratic Party sometimes operates under the assumption that Latinos owe them allegiance, particularly because of their stances on immigration. However, history tells a different story. In 2008, despite holding a legislative majority, the Obama administration failed to deliver on immigration reform and carried out widespread deportations under the radar. This history remains in the collective memory of many Latinos, causing skepticism about promises made during campaign seasons.
What we need is genuine connection and understanding. The issues that matter most to Latinos are not limited to immigration. Economic opportunity, education, health care and safety resonate just as strongly. A party that cannot communicate its plans on these fronts effectively risks alienating this electorate. Moreover, dismissive attitudes or the failure to recognize our individual stories can create a sense of political apathy.
Take the case of immigrants who have fled socialism and authoritarian regimes. Many see echoes of these systems in the policies or rhetoric of certain politicians on the left, leading them to vote conservatively. This is not about loyalty to a party but about a deep-seated fear of repeating history. Others, especially younger generations born in the United States, prioritize issues like climate change, reproductive rights and racial equity, reflecting the generational divide within the community.
The broader American political system, which is very polarized, has exacerbated the challenges of engaging with Latino voters. In 2016, the harsh rhetoric by Donald Trump around immigrants alienated many, but he also failed to provide solutions to an already broken immigration system. Both parties need to move away from extremes and embrace a dialogue rooted in empathy and pragmatism. Latinos, like other Americans, are tired of promises without results. Tomorrow, regardless of who holds office, I will do what I’ve always done — work hard to build a better future for my family and my community. Politics may set the framework, but the real work happens in local communities where neighbors collaborate to create meaningful change. This is where we must focus our energy.
Latino voters are intelligent, compassionate and pragmatic. They see through superficial attempts to win their favor. To truly engage with this community, politicians and policymakers must:
- Actively listen: Understand the priorities of different Latino subgroups, from recent immigrants to second- and third-generation Americans.
- Engage locally: Invest in grassroots organizations that have established trust within these communities.
- Be accountable: Follow through on promises and be transparent about challenges and progress.
Latinos themselves must also take action, showing up to participate, getting involved in local politics, and shaping the policies that affect our families and futures.
At the heart of it all, Latinos want what any American wants: a safe, prosperous life for their families, opportunities for their children, and a society built on mutual respect and fairness. While we may differ in our views on how to achieve this, the common ground is vast.
As we move forward, let’s remember that tolerance must be extended to others as we expect it for ourselves. Let’s step away from the extremes and work together, engaging with our neighbors — even those who hold different views. When we do this, we create spaces where we can listen, learn and grow together.
I will continue to chase my version of the American dream. It’s a dream rooted in hard work, community and optimism. It’s a dream that reminds me that no matter who holds power, every day is an opportunity to strive for excellence — not just for ourselves but for those around us. This is the resilience of the Latino spirit, and it is this spirit that will shape the future of this nation.
Juan Llerena is a business owner and lives in Waconia.
