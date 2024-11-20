The Latino vote: A mosaic of voices, not a monolith

The broader American political system, which is very polarized, has exacerbated the challenges of engaging with Latino voters. In 2016, the harsh rhetoric by Donald Trump around immigrants alienated many, but he also failed to provide solutions to an already broken immigration system. Both parties need to move away from extremes and embrace a dialogue rooted in empathy and pragmatism. Latinos, like other Americans, are tired of promises without results. Tomorrow, regardless of who holds office, I will do what I’ve always done — work hard to build a better future for my family and my community. Politics may set the framework, but the real work happens in local communities where neighbors collaborate to create meaningful change. This is where we must focus our energy.