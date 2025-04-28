News & Politics

Driver dies after being shot in downtown Minneapolis before he hit a family’s vehicle

The victim was shot in the head, according to law enforcement. No arrests have been announced.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 28, 2025 at 2:52PM
Downtown Minneapolis. (Glen Stubbe/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A man who was shot while in his vehicle in downtown Minneapolis and crashed into another vehicle moments later has died, officials said.

Zakaria A. Noor, 23, of Oakdale died Thursday at HCMC from multiple gunshot wounds suffered nearly a week earlier, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said over the weekend.

No arrests have been announced as of Monday in connection with the gunfire about 6:30 p.m. on April 18 near 5th Avenue and S. 9th Street, police said.

Noor traveled from that location and struck a family’s vehicle before coming to a stop near 3rd Avenue and S. 9th Street, according to police.

Officers found Noor slumped over in the vehicle with at least one gunshot wound to the head, read a police statement and a search-warrant affidavit that sought court permission to collect license plate reader data tied to the suspected shooter’s car.

Occupants of the family’s vehicle, including a mother, father and several children, were not injured.

The affidavit offered a few more details about the shooting:

A witness’ video captured the victim’s vehicle and the alleged shooter’s car stopped at a red light at 5th Avenue S. and 10th Street S.

“The victim is observed getting into a verbal argument with an unknown suspect in a dark blue Toyota Carolla just seconds before the shooting,” the filing continued. After the gunfire, the Toyota fled the scene.

