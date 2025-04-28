Now-former county commissioner no longer under wife’s guardianship

ST. CLOUD – A judge has dismissed the emergency guardianship of former Stearns County Commissioner Leigh Lenzmeier that was filed by his wife, who said his recent cognitive decline was affecting his ability to act as an elected commissioner.
The dismissal hinged on a resolution brought to the court and agreed upon by Leigh Lenzmeier, his wife, Alice Lenzmeier, and their three adult children.
Alice Lenzmeier filed for emergency guardianship over her husband in early April.
“This is all about preserving his dignity and respect — and getting him off that board," she told the Minnesota Star Tribune after being granted emergency guardianship. “I don’t feel the need for the whole world to watch him go downhill.”
The temporary guardianship was set to last 60 days. At an evidentiary hearing last week, which was closed to the public, a judge heard arguments on whether to make the guardianship permanent. Before the hearing, the parties and their attorneys met and discussed less restrictive alternatives, which they presented to Wright County Judge John Bowen.
Bowen approved the order, which included a stipulation that Lenzmeier retire from the board immediately. He did so Wednesday.
“The residents I have served, the board members I served with, and the staff I worked with will always be the highlight of my life, and hopefully my legacy,” he wrote in his resignation letter. “This was not an easy decision, or a quick one for me to make. But, I realize today, it is the right thing to do.”
The order also names one of the couple’s daughters as the irrevocable health care agent who will be granted authority under a court-approved health care directive, and states Alice Lenzmeier will continue to hold authority over financial matters under the power of attorney agreement from March 2016.