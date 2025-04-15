Wife wants Minnesota county commissioner off board as his cognition declines

ST. CLOUD – The wife of a longtime Stearns County board member is filing for guardianship over her husband because his recent cognitive decline is affecting his ability to act as an elected commissioner, she says.
On April 7, a Wright County judge granted Alice Lenzmeier of St. Cloud emergency guardianship over Leigh Lenzmeier, 77, who has been residing in a assisted living facility in Buffalo for about a year.
The temporary guardianship lasts 60 days. Meanwhile, an evidentiary hearing scheduled for next week is the first step in the process of obtaining a longer-term guardianship.
“This is all about preserving his dignity and respect — and getting him off that board," Alice Lenzmeier said Monday. “I don’t feel the need for the whole world to watch him go downhill. And he’s not doing the job. Let’s be honest with that.”
In a phone interview Monday, Leigh Lenzmeier acknowledged some health concerns but said he plans on serving the rest of his four-year his term, which runs through 2026.
“I was having problems … regarding nutrition and it was really screwing me up. And now that I’m on a regular routine, things are quite a bit better,” he said. “The idea that this is the end of the line is an overstatement.”
The guardianship order states his “memory, executive functioning and ability to care for himself have been in decline over the past 15 years with rapid acceleration” in recent years.
The order lists a diagnosis of major neurocognitive disorder, which the National Library of Medicine states is characterized by a “progressive and persistent deterioration of cognitive function” in which “affected patients often have memory loss and a partial or significant lack of insight into their deficits.”