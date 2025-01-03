The friendship recession

A friend who knows us well can provide invaluable advice and help us spot errors in our ways of doing things we or a spouse might otherwise miss. Consult the biography of the historical figure you most respect, and there are surely tales of how a friendship profoundly altered the course of his or her life for the good. The instances of notable lives lived as a loner are not many. And what movies and books that intrigue us lack elements of companionship in their storylines? Even in the one-man show “Cast Away,” the marooned protagonist needed and found a friend.