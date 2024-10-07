The experience of a hospital physical therapist dealing with Medicare Advantage plans

For example, I recently had a patient with Humana Medicare Advantage who lived alone in an apartment with a couple of stairs but was blind and worked a few hours a week. They were functioning very well in the community. They used a white cane. When I met with them, I knew I just had to get them up and moving and stronger. They were too weak to use just the white cane and needed assistance to get out of bed. It was very difficult for them to stand from a seated position and balance. I decided to use a walker to just get up them and moving and guided them down the hall because of the blindness. We went about 125 feet. Not strong enough to even attempt stairs.