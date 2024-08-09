The bright side of the CrowdStrike air travel crisis

On Saturday, after my second canceled flight, I waited in line for 6 1/2 hours to get a new ticket. During that time, I met Emily. She was trying to get to a teachers’ conference in Orlando while her husband, Alex, and their two kids were trying to get home to Alabama. Just behind them, a woman, her parents and the most patient 3-year-old I’ve ever met were waiting to get a new flight to Connecticut. These were strangers who lived a thousand miles away from me, and yet in the moment it felt like making instant friends. By the end of the day, we all had new flights, high-fived and even took a selfie together.