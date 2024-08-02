Sun Country: ‘We were literally handwriting boarding passes’ during CrowdStrike outage

Sun Country Airlines lost $1.5 million last month when a flawed software update resulted in the cancellation of thousands of flights worldwide.
It’s far less than the half billion-dollar cost to Delta Air Lines, the largest carrier at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, but the CrowdStrike outage still put immense pressure on Sun Country, airline leaders said during a call with media Friday following the company’s second quarter earnings report.
Greg Mays, Sun Country’s chief operating officer, said about 11,000 of the airline’s customers were grounded July 19 when the company was forced to cancel 68 flights, or half its scheduled flights that day. The airline had lost access to the system that controls boarding and departures, and to try to keep up, workers had to go back to manual processes, Mays said.
“We were literally handwriting boarding passes,” he said.
The system was back up and running by 6:30 p.m., allowing Sun Country to push some of its late evening flights out. In the next two days, the airline completed all scheduled flights, Mays said. Sun Country tried to proactively cancel flights so passengers didn’t have to leave their home or hotel for the airport.
“We were, I’d say, largely successful with that,” Mays said.