The 5 best things our food writers ate in the Twin Cities area this week

Off to the side is a sandwich counter where we found another taste of home in the porketta sandwich ($7.99). Up north, we’re accustomed to every well-appointed local grocer stocking different kinds of porketta. The kind of pork can vary: shoulder, loin, Boston butt, but it’s always boneless, usually held together by netting and slathered with dried Italian seasonings. At Hagberg’s, they go with a low and slow braised meat that falls into submission: a juicy, highly flavorful mix that’s redolent of fennel seed, oregano, basil and black pepper. It’s piled onto a fresh bun sturdy enough to hold up to all those luscious juices, but soft enough to melt into the meat with each bite. Balancing this beauty of a sandwich is the horeseradish-spiked cream sauce that bites just enough to keep things interesting.