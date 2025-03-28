The 5 best pizzas our food writers ate this week

Reuben pizza from Brick Oven Bus
When I was an East Coast kid and my parents ordered from the deli, I would spend who knows how long painstakingly extracting each and every caraway seed from the rye bread before making my sandwich. By then, the pastrami and corned beef were gone, and all that was left was the tongue. (No matter, it was delicious.)
If they could see me now. As an adult, I love a dark, seeded rye bread just like the best of my grandma’s Mah Jongg buddies. So I was intrigued to see that the “bustenders” making pizza on a fleet of repurposed school buses, otherwise known as the Brick Oven Bus, had labored over a recipe for a pizza crust that could pass for a good pumpernickel rye.
The crust “could be a world’s first,” said Brick Oven Bus owner Paris Rosen. “Pizza places have done a Reuben but not with this style of crust because of the difficulty in execution.” It starts with the food truck’s signature sourdough, and the addition of cocoa powder for color and caraway for flavor. The dough requires extra hydration and a longer second rise than usual, since the cocoa breaks down some of the gluten structure, causing it to lose some elasticity — but only enough to give the crust a slight crispness that’s still chewy.
Rosen is understandably proud of this new pizza creation. “No good things come easy, though, right?”
The Reuben pizza ($17) gets topped with a scratch-made thousand island, shreds of sauerkraut, thinly sliced corned beef, and copious cheese. The pizza will stay on the menu through April, after which time it’ll be retired until the beginning of next year through St. Patty’s Day. (Sharyn Jackson)
Multiple locations, brickovenbus.com
Pepperoni pizza at El Hornito Wood Fired Pizza
There’s magic that fills the air when a well-made crust is kissed by a crackling wood-fueled fire. That’s exactly what’s happening inside the hearth at El Hornito Wood Fired Pizza as the pies are quickly stretched by hand, topped and then twirled through the oven that sits around 600 degrees. It bubbles, picks up a little extra flavor from the wood and ash before getting delivered with speed to the table.
El Hornito began as a food truck that would haul that oven to local breweries and tempt pizza fans with intoxicating aromas. When we visited, it was at the South St. Paul restaurant, with a few wood-backed booths inside a neighborhood strip mall.