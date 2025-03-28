The 5 best pizzas our food writers ate this week

We ordered the Special ($13 small, $18 medium, $24 large), which arrived on a red cafeteria tray. The generously piled sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, green pepperoni and gooey mozzarella that stretched to the edges were satisfying and reminiscent of a Minnesota-style pizza, square cuts and all. Our only quibble was the dough underneath was slightly undercooked and could have used a minute or two more in the oven. But the edges were wonderfully charred and crisp and the bottom crust crackly, so we’re chalking it up to an off moment and not a reflection of daily execution. After all, the place that debuted in 1973 continues to draw crowds. And we were glad to snag a table. (Nancy Ngo)