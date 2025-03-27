Celebrated chef Steven Brown to open woodfire pizza restaurant in south Minneapolis

Steven Brown, the chef/owner behind venerable Minneapolis eateries Tilia, St. Genevieve and culinary partner of Hotel Emery’s Giulia, is creating a whole vibe for his next restaurant. Marrone’s will sport around 30 seats and build its menu around wood-fired pizza. In the back, there will be a courtyard like those little urban slices of outdoor dining found in New York City neighborhoods.
“I love small spaces,“ said Brown. ”Rooms that are intimate and really cool.”
For Brown, the ideas for what this particular space could become include a soundtrack: the music of 1977. That was the year that punk clawed its way into wider consciousness, disco was at its zenith, rock icons released some of their best music and the year a teenaged Brown first started really cooking.
The music lent inspiration. He wondered: What would a New York pizza restaurant that opened in 1977 look like now?
“I’m not talking about walking into a restaurant and seeing Martin Scorsese’s New York, more like how would something from that time evolve into modern times?”
The answer is probably a pizza oven that looks like a disco ball, and he’s trying to make that happen. There’s also hope for a 1960s Malm-style conical fireplace — maybe avocado green mixed with modern chairs and a wine cooler wall installation that doubles as display and art. The chef is working with James Brown (no relation), whose restaurant vibe acumen is a distinctive part of the experience he’s built at places like Hi-Lo Diner and Myriel, on the style.
Marrone’s is still in its early stages, but the opportunity came when Steven Brown connected with Pavel Ushakov, who owns several buildings on the block. Ushakov asked the chef if he knew of anyone looking for a really cool restaurant space right next to the Lowbrow.
Ushakov has been cultivating that corner of Minneapolis, which includes Star Tribune restaurant of the year Bucheron, the just-announced coffee bar Silverbird and the newest Sebastian Joe’s.