Award-winning roaster will open a new coffee shop in the Kruse Markit space this summer

Silverbird Roasting Co. will open at 4237 Nicollet Av. S. in Minneapolis' Kingfield neighborhood this summer. Billed as coffee and more, the shop will be the realization of a dream for Caitlin and Tony Querio. The spot in the former Kruse Markit bistro, coffee and wine bar will be the first brick and mortar for the roastery, which has been supplying coffee to shops around the cities and nationally since 2020.
Coffee is a passion for Tony, who spent years working in the industry, and won the U.S. Coffee Roasting Championship before branching out on his own with Silverbird and Acorn Coffee Club, a subscription service for bean enthusiasts.
Caitlin, an experienced project manager, will handle front-of-house operations while Tony will get to unleash his know-how in the beverage space. “Our emphasis is going to be excellence in coffee quality and service in a comfortable and welcoming space,“ Tony said. ”We have a few unique ideas in the works, but we’re waiting until a little closer to open to reveal them.”
In addition to beverages and coffee, look for a pastry case stocked with treats from local vendors. Before rolling out the welcome mat, they’re retooling the interior a bit and working on getting that back patio ready for the warm season. Follow their progress on Instagram @silverbirdcoffee.
Food hall pros eye former Rock Bottom Brewery for next project
It looks like the defunct Rock Bottom Brewery space in downtown Minneapolis could become a food hall. The Mpls./St. Paul Business Journal reports that key players from the Market at Malcolm Yards and LaSalle Plaza owners Hempel Real Estate will convert the expansive 30,000-square-foot space into a food hall.
With that much room, the concept could include restaurant stalls, two full bar areas, a self-serve beer wall like the one at Malcolm Yards, event space, kids' play area and possibly pickleball courts. Plus, management is up for enticing guests with deeply discounted parking, steps away from downtown theaters and concert venues.
The business partners are not new to the food hall world. Hempel Real Estate also operates Milwaukee’s 3rd St. Market Hall. This is the second new food hall project that the Market at Malcolm Yards owners Patty and John Wall are working on. They also plan to open one in St. Louis Park, with a location yet to be announced.
If all goes as planned, the downtown Minneapolis project could open in 2026.