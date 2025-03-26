First look: Beloved steakhouse returns at St. Pierre Steak & Seafood in Minneapolis

Go to any restaurant in James Beard Award-winning chef Isaac Becker’s empire, and you’ll likely spot Nancy St. Pierre. The curly-locked hospitality pro with the beaming smile is Becker’s partner in work and life, and now the namesake of the power duo’s latest restaurant.
St. Pierre Steak & Seafood opened earlier this month in the North Loop, in what used to be Snack Bar.
The snug spot, just across the hallway from their iconic Bar La Grassa, has a compelling lineage: Snack Bar opened in late 2019, and never really found its footing before the pandemic shut it down for 15 months. When it reopened, the momentum of launching a new restaurant had evaporated. “It’s been a struggle to get to where we want to be,” Becker told the Star Tribune last year.
The couple tried to entice people back with affordable seasonal tasting menus. But even those seemingly did not catch on, and earlier this year they announced that Snack Bar had reached the end of its run.
At the new St. Pierre, Snack Bar is not completely gone. But there’s one more restaurant with an even larger footprint here: Becker and St. Pierre are touting the new restaurant as a revival of their Burch Steak, which never reopened after the pandemic closure.
You see it in the dishes, many of them beloved favorites from the two-level haunt that once occupied the corner of Hennepin and Franklin Avenues.
The location: 800 Washington Av. N., Mpls., 612-383-2848, stpierrerestaurant.com.
Hours: Open 5-10 p.m. Tue.-Thu. and 5-11 p.m. Fri.-Sat.