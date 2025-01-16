Burch fans rejoice: The steakhouse is coming back. Sort of.

The original Burch Steak opened in 2013 and was a beacon on the corner of Franklin and Hennepin Avenues in Minneapolis’ Lowry Hill neighborhood. With a formal dining atmosphere specializing in steaks on the main floor and a first-rate pizzeria in the lower level, Burch topped many best-of lists and was the Star Tribune’s Restaurant of the Year. (The couple’s 112 Eatery and Bar La Grassa also were restaurants of the year.)