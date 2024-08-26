The 5 best healthy-ish things our food writers ate last week

The casual spot, which has been serving this signature item since 2019, also assuages my kitchen control tendencies by having the option to build my own bowl ($13). It starts with your choice of sushi rice or lettuce, then you can load it up with proteins such as raw fish, tofu or grilled chicken. Next, choose extras like roe, seaweed salad, extra edamame or avocado, depending on the mood. On a day when the sun felt like it was about 4 feet away, the cool diced tuna and salmon were light, fresh and filling. (Joy Summers)